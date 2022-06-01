Close menu
UEFA Nations League
PolandPoland2WalesWales1

Poland 2-1 Wales: Much-changed visitors impress in Nations League defeat

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales in Wroclaw, Poland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Karol Swiderski celebrates
Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring the match winner

A much-changed Wales side prepared for Sunday's World Cup play-off final with a commendable display in defeat against Poland in the Nations League.

With first-choice players such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey rested in Wroclaw, Wales' second string applied themselves well in a goalless first half against a full-strength home side.

Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski missed chances for Poland, while the dangerous Daniel James came closest to scoring for Wales.

Jonny Williams gave the visitors an unexpected lead with a superb low strike early in the second half, before Jakub Kaminski equalised with a fine finish and fellow substitute Karol Swiderski bundled in a late winning goal from close range.

Regardless of the result, Wales' chief concern for this fixture was keeping the squad intact for a greater goal on Sunday, and they accomplished that target.

Wales can now focus on the main event, a World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine which manager Robert Page has described as the "biggest match in Welsh history".

Wales' second string impress

Although this was Wales' first taste of the top flight in the Nations League, there was no doubting their priorities lay elsewhere.

The stakes could scarcely be higher for Wales when they host Scotland or Ukraine in the one-off tie, hoping to end their 64-year absence from football's showpiece tournament.

As a result, Page rested the vast majority of his first-team players in Poland, with Bale, Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies left out of the squad entirely.

The decision represented its own risks against seasoned opposition who had already qualified for the World Cup and were led by record scorer Lewandowski - but Page had little choice with the size of the prize on offer on Sunday.

His fringe players stepped up to the challenge admirably, keeping possession with control and troubling Poland on the break.

The hosts created the better chances in the first half, squandering the best in the fourth minute as the unmarked Zielinski headed wide from Mateusz Klich's cross.

Lewandowski then got his first sight on goal, bursting clear on the left before cutting inside and forcing Danny Ward into a brilliant low save.

Wales posed a threat too, most often through the pace and direct running of the irrepressible James.

Poland struggled to contain the Leeds United winger, who created opportunities for team-mates and missed one of his own as he shot wide from a promising position.

His half-time replacement Rabbi Matondo continued in the same vein, stretching the Polish defence early in the second half to set up Williams, who fired in from 20 yards.

The goal sparked Poland into life and they scored a deserved equaliser when Kaminski was given too much time and space inside the Wales penalty area to shift the ball on to his right foot and finish into the far corner.

Then with five minutes left, Lewandowski's shot took a big deflection, Wales failed to clear and Swiderski scored on the rebound to complete Poland's comeback.

Robert Lewandowski
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski finished second behind Lionel Messi in last year's Ballon d'Or

Job done for Page

Page will already have a clear idea of the team he will select for the World Cup play-off and, while this game is unlikely to have changed his mind, the Wales manager will have been impressed by a number of performances.

Ipswich Town's Wes Burns looked at home on his debut at left wing-back, midfielder Dylan Levitt produced arguably his finest display yet in a Wales shirt and a new-look back three of Chris Gunter, Chris Mepham and Rhys Norrington-Davies coped admirably against quality opposition.

The electric James was substituted at half-time along with striker Kieffer Moore and goalkeeper Ward, with all three expected to play some part on Sunday.

Managing players' minutes and keeping his key men fit for the weekend was Page's aim in Wroclaw. To be able to do so while claiming a notable victory would have represented a job done to perfection.

Win, draw or lose, this game would not have had a bearing on Wales' place in history. Triumph in Sunday's date with destiny, and it will have all been worth it.

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Grabara
  • 18BereszynskiBooked at 61mins
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 19PuchaczSubstituted forZalewskiat 73'minutes
  • 14KlichSubstituted forZurkowskiat 60'minutes
  • 10KrychowiakSubstituted forGrosickiat 81'minutes
  • 6GóralskiSubstituted forKaminskiat 60'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7BuksaSubstituted forSwiderskiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kaminski
  • 3Wieteska
  • 4Kedziora
  • 8Zurkowski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Pestka
  • 16Swiderski
  • 17Szymanski
  • 21Zalewski
  • 22Dragowski
  • 23Piatek

Wales

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12WardSubstituted forHennesseyat 45'minutes
  • 2Gunter
  • 5Mepham
  • 17Norrington-DaviesBooked at 75mins
  • 7Smith
  • 22Levitt
  • 16MorrellBooked at 29mins
  • 18WilliamsSubstituted forThomasat 77'minutes
  • 9BurnsSubstituted forN Williamsat 62'minutes
  • 13MooreSubstituted forM Harrisat 45'minutes
  • 20JamesSubstituted forMatondoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hennessey
  • 3N Williams
  • 4Denham
  • 6Rodon
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Thomas
  • 11Matondo
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Ampadu
  • 19M Harris
  • 21Davies
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamWales
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 2, Wales 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 2, Wales 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Smith (Wales) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Smith (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Chris Mepham (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Wales. Chris Gunter tries a through ball, but Mark Harris is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Gunter (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Smith.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

  11. Post update

    Joe Morrell (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karol Swiderski (Poland).

  13. Post update

    Rabbi Matondo (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Grosicki (Poland).

  15. Post update

    Neco Williams (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 2, Wales 1. Karol Swiderski (Poland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Szymon Zurkowski with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Israel00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia00000000
2Malta00000000
3San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Georgia00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4North Macedonia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Spain00000000
4Switzerland00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway00000000
2Serbia00000000
3Slovenia00000000
4Sweden00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories