As the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid draws ever closer, the Question of Sport team have put together a quiz about British teams in previous showpieces.

Ten British teams have reached at least one European Cup or Champions League final, with Celtic the first back in 1967, and Saturday's match will be Liverpool's 10th appearance.

Comprehensive coverage of the final - which kicks off at 20:00 BST - will be available across the BBC network.

On this week's Question of Sport, 2001 Champions League semi-finalist Danny Mills is a guest. The former Leeds United defender is joined by Olympians Asha Philip and Roger Black, as well as Super League champion Jon Wilkin. Tune in to BBC One on Friday at 20:00 BST.