Rickie Lamie joined Motherwell from Livingston in 2020

Ricki Lamie has signed a new two-year contract at Motherwell after invoking a clause that cancelled his proposed transfer to Dundee.

The defender, 28, agreed a pre-contract with the Dens Park club but their demotion from the Scottish Premiership meant he could back out of the move.

Motherwell rejected a Dundee bid to take Lamie to Tayside in January.

"When circumstances changed, it presented an opportunity for us," said Motherwell manager Graeme Alexander.

"We're so pleased to not only keep someone who is a big player on the pitch, but an important character off it too.

"We were in discussions with his representative for some time, but those were paused when another club made him what was an extremely attractive offer that he had no option but to accept.

"We understood and respected that, but had no concerns around his professionalism and in actual fact he was amongst our most important players in the second half of the campaign."

Lamie says he is "pleased to be staying for at least another two years".