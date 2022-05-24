Last updated on .From the section European Football

There were widespread protests by fans of English clubs when the European Super League was announced last year

Talks on creating a "healthy" European football landscape must continue despite the failed Super League, says AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs announced plans last year to form a new competition but the move collapsed under intense pressure from fans.

Gazidis said there has to be a "competitive balance" between the Premier League and other leagues.

"The reality is the Premier League is the Super League," Gazidis said.

"The rest of European football will not be able to just accept that and allow the Premier League to have the global landscape to excel."

Milan, who won their first Serie A title for 11 years on Sunday, were one of those 12 breakaway clubs.

Gazidis, previously Arsenal's chief executive, said last year the ESL would "provide value and support" across European football.

"The Premier League is wonderful," he told BBC Sport's Alex Howell. "It is incredibly successful all around the world but we also need a competitive balance and the overall ecosystem to remain healthy.

"These ideas about changing the European landscape come from that sentiment and that discussion needs to continue."

Milan target European success & hope to extend Tomori deal

Tomori has played in 31 of Milan's 38 games this season

Milan confirmed their 19th Serie A title by beating Sassuolo on Sunday.

Having achieved domestic success, Gazidis said the Italian giants will now look for more honours on the European stage - and ultimately add to their seven European Cups.

"Milan was built on success in Europe so that is a really important part of our DNA," he added.

"For us, that is our next step, to become more competitive on the European front."

England centre-back Fikayo Tomori, 24, has played more outfield minutes than any Milan player in the league this season following his £24m move from Chelsea last summer.

Gazidis said the club would now look to extend Tomori's current deal which runs until June 2025.

"Fikayo has been extraordinary throughout the season," he added. "He is absolutely a pillar of this team.

"He is one of the players we would like to build our team around - and he has been a fantastic addition on and off the field."