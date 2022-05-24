Close menu

James McPake: Dunfermline Athletic appoint former Dundee manager

James McPake
James McPake won 44 of his 106 matches in charge of Dundee

James McPake has been appointed Dunfermline Athletic manager on a two-year contract, replacing John Hughes.

McPake, 37, was sacked by Dundee in mid-February despite winning his final two matches in charge.

Dunfermline will be in Scottish League 1 next season after losing in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

"It's been a challenging year for the club but I am excited and optimistic about how we can build the club up," McPake told the Pars' website.

The East End Park side will start their 2022-23 campaign in the League Cup first-round group stage, with the draw to be made on Wednesday.

McPake has one promotion on his CV from his time at Dens Park, winning the 2020-21 Premiership play-offs.

"Over the years, on the pitch and in the opposition dugout, I've experienced the strong backing from the stands," he added. "The supporters are going to play a key role in this rebuild and it's vital that we are all pulling in the same direction for the start of the season."

