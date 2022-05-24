Last updated on .From the section Man City

Haaland received an emotional send-off from the Dortmund fans after his final appearance for the club in which he scored, taking his goal tally to 86 goals in 89 games

Erling Haaland has flown to the UK to complete his £51.2m transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City.

City announced this month they had reached an agreement with the Norway forward to join them from Borussia Dortmund.

With title celebrations over, Haaland, 21, has now arrived to finish the final details of the transfer before heading off on international duty.

City are also eyeing a possible move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Haaland's arrival is part of what promises to be a busy summer at City.

With Brazilian Fernandinho, 37, leaving, manager Pep Guardiola is set to take the opportunity to bolster his squad.

He is looking at central midfield as an area that needs strengthening, with the 26-year-old Phillips - named in the England squad earlier today - one of the players of interest.

With Leeds securing their top-flight survival at the weekend, it will not make a move for Phillips easy, although City are unlikely to encounter the same stubbornness from Elland Road as they experienced with Tottenham around their pursuit of Harry Kane 12 months ago.

It is not anticipated Haaland will speak to the media until his return for pre-season training in July ahead of City's short tour to the United States.