Mark Hughes (left) has been working as a coach under Steven Schumacher since January

Mark Hughes has been appointed Plymouth's assistant manager as part of a coaching shake-up at the club.

Former Accrington defender Hughes, who originally joined Argyle as a coach in January, steps up to become number two to Steven Schumacher.

Schumacher's previous assistant Keith Downing left Home Park earlier this month at the end of his contract.

"I believe Mark is more than ready for this opportunity and added responsibility," said Schumacher.

"He has become a really valuable member of the coaching staff."

Jimmy Dickinson becomes Argyle's head of recruitment, with Sam Morcom moving up to fill his role as lead performance analyst.