Bowen played a key role in helping West Ham finish seventh this season and reach the Europa League semi-finals

England in the Nations League Dates: 4-14 June Venues: Puskas Arena (Hungary), Allianz Arena (Germany), Wembley Stadium (England) Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app

England have called up uncapped West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen for June's Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists for the Hammers this season.

Bowen, 25, was in contention for the previous England squad in March but was ruled out by a fractured foot bone.

Leicester City's James Justin features for the first time and fellow defender Fikayo Tomori is recalled after helping AC Milan win the Serie A title.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier return after injury.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is not named among the midfielders after a heavy workload this season that will only end on Saturday in the Champions League final.

There is also no place for Joe Gomez, so Trent Alexander-Arnold the only representative of a Reds squad looking to complete a treble of cups this season when they face Real Madrid in Paris.

Another Italy-based player, Tammy Abraham, is also included after a stellar season under Jose Mourinho at Roma, for whom he has scored 27 goals.

The former Chelsea striker is preferred to Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a group of forwards that also includes Manchester City title-winning trio Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

As indicated previously by Gareth Southgate, Manchester City's Kyle Walker returns to the squad despite not having played in the Premier League since mid-April because of an ankle problem.

Southgate has resisted a plea from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta not to include 20-year-old forward Bukayo Saka, who has played a part in every league game for the Gunners in 2021-22.

Jadon Sancho, who did not feature for Manchester United in the last month of the season because of tonsillitis, also misses out, as does his club-mate Marcus Rashford, who has struggled for form throughout this campaign.

Other players omitted from the previous squad include defenders Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters as well as forwards Emile Smith Rowe and Ollie Watkins.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)