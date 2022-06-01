Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kieffer Moore was unavailable for Wales' World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Austria after breaking a foot bone

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off final: Wales v Ukraine Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC One Wales Sunday, 5 June, 22:30 BST and later on demand .

Wales are just one game from reaching the World Cup for just the second time, so who would you pick for Sunday's play-off final against Ukraine?

Senior players including Gareth Bale were rested for Wednesday's 2-1 Nations League defeat in Poland, but manager Rob Page plans to bring back all his big stars at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So who will make your line-up? Would you start Kieffer Moore? And play in Page's favoured 3-5-2 system?

Select a formation and your XI below.

Wales face an emotional occasion against a Ukraine side who, despite their countries difficult situation, beat Scotland 1-0 in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Will you opt for Danny Ward or Wayne Hennessey in goal?

Should Tottenham pair Ben Davies and Joe Rodon automatically return to the back line? Will you opt for Page's likely preferences of full-backs Neco Williams and Connor Roberts, with Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen in midfield?

Perhaps you would give give Harry Wilson another chance after his impressive performance in March's semi-final victory over Austria?

Maybe you were impressed enough with Wednesday's goal scorer Jonny Williams and debutant Wes Burns to find a spot for either on Sunday.

Once you've submitted which players you think should start this generation-defining match in Welsh football history, remember to share it on social media using #bbcfootball.

We will bring you the starting line-up chosen by BBC Sport website users on Sunday, as we build up to a game which will decide whether Wales will go to this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.