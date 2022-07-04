Euro 2022: Who makes your best England team this summer?
England are one of the favourites to win this summer's Euros but who makes Sarina Wiegman's best team?
Will Ellen White keep her place up front ahead of Alessia Russo and Beth England? Has Chloe Kelly done enough to earn a place in the starting line-up?
Could Manchester United youngster Ella Toone play in the number 10 role or should it be Chelsea's Fran Kirby?
Choose your best XI from the 23-player squad below and share your team on social media.
- Who will be England's number one?
- Who will fill defensive void left by Houghton?
- Has Wiegman found her best midfield?
- Will White lead England's scoring at the Euros?
England's Euros starting XI
How do you think should start England's opening game at the Euros? Pick your starting XI.