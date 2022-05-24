Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Elise Hughes (right) joined Charlton from Everton for the 2021/22 season

Wales internationals Megan Wynne and Elise Hughes have left Charlton Athletic following the expiration of their contracts.

The FA Women's Championship side have announced eight players are leaving south London.

Sophie Hillyerd, Rebecca Jane, Vyan Sampson, Hollie Olding, Jess King and Elisha Sulola are the other departures.

Wynne and Hughes join Wales teammate Anna Filbey in leaving Charlton, after Filbey announced her exit last week.

Both Wynne and Hughes joined Charlton at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.