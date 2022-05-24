Last updated on .From the section Oldham

The Joe Royle Stand is the newest at Boundary Park, having been finished in 2015

Oldham Athletic have said the Joe Royle 'North' Stand at Boundary Park will be closed for the 2022-23 season, on cost and safety grounds.

They also cited a breakdown in co-operation with the stand's management.

The Latics do not own the stand - which remains the possession of former owners Brass Bank, who oversaw the renovation.

In a statement, external-link Oldham said they "could not guarantee the safety" of supporters "during the period contained within the club's safety certificate".

They also said no revenue is received by the club from use of kiosks and the stand.

BBC Sport has approached Oldham Events Centre, part of the Brass Bank group, for a response.

"The club deeply regrets the non-use of the facility and appreciates that many fans enjoy the North Stand," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, the board of directors cannot compromise themselves or the club in certain circumstances.

"Recent events have also revealed that the management of the North Stand are not prepared to work with senior officials and this seriously compromises the club."

Oldham were relegated from the English Football League this season, becoming the first former Premier League team to drop into non-league since its creation in 1992.