Gareth Bale has four Champions League winners medals for Real Madrid - Cristiano Ronaldo has four for the Spanish side and one for Manchester United

Wales captain Gareth Bale is in contention for Real Madrid's Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday after returning to fitness.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the 32-year-old and Eden Hazard are back in training ahead of the game in Paris.

In what would be his last Real game, Bale could equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of five Champions League wins.

"Hazard is training well, he can play in the final, Bale can play too, everyone is motivated," said Ancelotti.

A back problem has kept Bale out of Real's end-of-season run-in but, after playing only 20 minutes for the Spanish champions since Wales last played in March, a chance to appear on Europe's biggest club stage beckons.

If so, that will end Bale's playing days for Real Madrid as his contract expires at the end of this season.

He will wait until Wales have played their World Cup play-off final on 5 June before making a decision on his future.

Bale is expected to receive numerous offers to continue at club level with his hometown team Cardiff City an option in some people's eyes, including Wales boss Robert Page.

He has been linked with a return to Tottenham as well as a move to Major League Soccer in the United States, while rumours persist he may consider retiring if Wales fail to qualify for the finals in Qatar.

But whatever the future holds for Bale, Real assistant coach Davide Ancelotti - son of Carlo - insists the Welshman's place in the club's history is secure.

"Gareth is a guy that is loved around the place, from the coaching staff to his team-mates," he said.

"This season he has struggled with injuries but we are happy to have him available for the final.

"He already gave a lot of trophies to Real Madrid and has a chance to give the club another one.

"He has written the history of the club because, if you see the pictures of the trophies in the big moments of Real Madrid, there is Gareth and, of course, he will be remembered there."