National League - Play-off Semi-finals
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors3ChesterfieldChesterfield1

Solihull Moors 3-1 Chesterfield: Spireites' promotion hopes ended in National League play-offs

By George O'NeillBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section National League

Alex Gudger scores for Solihull
Alex Gudger's goal was his third of the season for Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors reached the National League play-off final with a convincing home win over Chesterfield.

Joe Quigley put the Spireites in front early on, but Andrew Dallas and Alex Gudger gave Solihull a half-time lead.

Callum Howe's second-half header made it 3-1 and Chesterfield could not find a way back into the game.

Solihull will now face Grimsby, who beat Wrexham 5-4, at London Stadium on Sunday, 5 June for a place in the English Football League.

Solihull started the brighter, backed by an expectant home crowd, and Kyle Hudlin's header forced Scott Loach into a fantastic early save.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead in their first meaningful attack of the game as Liam Mandeville found Quigley in the box, and the striker hammered a first-time shot past Joe McDonnell in front of a delighted away end.

Conceding the goal did not deter Neal Ardley's men, and by half-time they had turned things around.

Top scorer Dallas raced on to a clever through ball to equalise with his 23rd goal of the season, and then Gudger reacted quickest from a corner to stab the loose ball past Loach.

After the break, Chesterfield's Calvin Miller missed a huge chance to make it 2-2, the winger unable to beat McDonnell one-on-one, and that miss proved costly.

Just two minutes later, Solihull stretched their lead as they again made the most of a set-piece. as Howe climbed highest to send a towering header back across goal and into the corner of Loach's net.

Chesterfield pushed hard to get back into the contest, but created few clear-cut chances with time ticking away.

The full-time whistle was met by jubilant scenes at Damson Park, as the home side moved a step closer to EFL status for the first time.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 18McDonnellBooked at 83mins
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 6GudgerBooked at 74mins
  • 14BoyesBooked at 70mins
  • 4Storer
  • 7SbarraSubstituted forReillyat 77'minutes
  • 11Barnett
  • 8Maycock
  • 27HudlinSubstituted forNewtonat 68'minutes
  • 19Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12McNally
  • 15Reilly
  • 26Myatt
  • 24Newton
  • 22Ellis

Chesterfield

  • 1Loach
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forRowleyat 59'minutes
  • 22Grimes
  • 12Williams
  • 3Miller
  • 20King
  • 28Khan
  • 16KellermanSubstituted forWhittleat 59'minutes
  • 30Whelan
  • 27Quigley
  • 10MandevilleSubstituted forDentonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 29Whittle
  • 15Rowley
  • 18Tyson
  • 24Denton
  • 17McCourt
Referee:
Thomas Kirk
Attendance:
4,026

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 3, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 3, Chesterfield 1.

  3. Booking

    Joe McDonnell (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Liam Mandeville.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Callum Reilly replaces Joe Sbarra.

  6. Booking

    Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Harry Boyes (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Danny Newton replaces Kyle Hudlin.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces Laurence Maguire.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Alex Whittle replaces James Kellerman.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 3, Chesterfield 1. Callum Howe (Solihull Moors).

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1. Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Chesterfield 1. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
View full National League table

