Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 18McDonnell
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 6Gudger
- 11Barnett
- 8Maycock
- 14Boyes
- 4Storer
- 7Sbarra
- 27Hudlin
- 19Dallas
Substitutes
- 26Myatt
- 24Newton
- 22Ellis
- 12McNally
- 15Reilly
Chesterfield
- 1Loach
- 22Grimes
- 12Williams
- 3Miller
- 6Maguire
- 20King
- 28Khan
- 16Kellerman
- 30Whelan
- 27Quigley
- 10Mandeville
Substitutes
- 18Tyson
- 24Denton
- 17McCourt
- 29Whittle
- 15Rowley
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1. Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Chesterfield 1. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.