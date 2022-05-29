Close menu
National League - Play-off Semi-finals
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors2ChesterfieldChesterfield1

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 18McDonnell
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 6Gudger
  • 11Barnett
  • 8Maycock
  • 14Boyes
  • 4Storer
  • 7Sbarra
  • 27Hudlin
  • 19Dallas

Substitutes

  • 26Myatt
  • 24Newton
  • 22Ellis
  • 12McNally
  • 15Reilly

Chesterfield

  • 1Loach
  • 22Grimes
  • 12Williams
  • 3Miller
  • 6Maguire
  • 20King
  • 28Khan
  • 16Kellerman
  • 30Whelan
  • 27Quigley
  • 10Mandeville

Substitutes

  • 18Tyson
  • 24Denton
  • 17McCourt
  • 29Whittle
  • 15Rowley
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Chesterfield 1. Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Chesterfield 1. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Chesterfield 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
View full National League table

