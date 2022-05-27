Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Ian Burchnall twice guided Notts County to the National League play-offs

Newly promoted Forest Green Rovers have appointed Notts County boss Ian Burchnall as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old takes charge of the Gloucestershire club as they move up to League One for the first time.

He replaces Rob Edwards, who led the club to promotion and the League Two title before being appointed Watford manager earlier this month.

Burchnall had been at Notts County since March 2021 and led the team to fifth in the National League this year.

This season was the second successive time he had taken Notts County to the National League play-offs, although they were defeated by Torquay United in the semi-finals last year and by Grimsby Town at the same stage this season.

"I'm really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club's history," Burchnall said.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club."

Burchnall got his first taste as a manager working in Scandinavia's top tiers, first as assistant manager to former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane at Norwegian side Sarpsborg in 2012.

In 2017 he took over as manager at Viking FC, before replacing Graham Potter as boss of Swedish side Ostersunds FK a year later.

"We're all excited to welcome Ian to the club and look forward to our first season together in League One," said Dale Vince, Forest Green Rovers chairman.

When former Rovers boss Edwards left for relegated Premier League side Watford on 11 May, Vince said negotiations had taken place "behind our backs" - but he praised Notts County for their part in Burchnall's move.

"Big credit to Notts County for the way they handled this - between us we've shown how moves in football can still get done properly and above board."