Ian Murray spent four years at the helm of Aidrieonians in Scottish League 1

Ian Murray has left his role as Airdrieonians manager to step up a division and become Raith Rovers boss on a two-year deal.

The former Hibernian, Rangers and Scotland defender succeeds John McGlynn at the Kirkcaldy club, who finished fifth in the Scottish Championship.

Murray ends his four-year Airdrie tenure having suffered League 1 play-off final defeat in successive seasons.

Raith say the 41-year-old was the "outstanding candidate" for the job.

Murray, who previously managed Dumbarton and St Mirren, led Airdrie to a second consecutive second-place finish in League 1 this season before missing out on promotion with defeat to Queen's Park in the play-off final.

Raith chairman Steven MacDonald said: "Ian is a creative, hard-working, ambitious manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time.

"Coupled with his determination to win, we feel we have made a great appointment and look forward to Ian bringing success to Raith Rovers."

McGlynn vacated the Raith post earlier this month and was then appointed manager of third-tier Falkirk.