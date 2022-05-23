Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have agreed personal terms with Cameron Carter-Vickers and have until 15 June to complete a £6m move for the defender, who spent the season on loan from Tottenham, before other clubs can enter the race for the USA international. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has dismissed suggestions Ukraine have no chance of winning the World Cup play-off semi-final and stressed he will prepare his side to face top-class opposition. (Herald) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson has spoken of his "relief" at securing St Johnstone's top-flight survival with a play-off final win over Inverness, and will now hold talks with out-of-contract players such as Shaun Rooney, Zander Clark, Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have identified Bosnian Herzegovina international goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic, who plays for Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, as a possible transfer option with Allan McGregor looking set to retire. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has thanked John Souttar for his "outstanding" service as the Scotland defender prepares to join Rangers this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

James McPake, who was sacked as Dundee boss in February, is set to be appointed Dunfermline Athletic manager in the next 24 hours. (Courier) external-link

Rangers are poised to step up their interest in Millwall striker Zak Lovelace, with the 16-year-old available for around £200,000 in compensation to the London club. (Daily Record) external-link