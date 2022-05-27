Wrexham v Grimsby Town

WrexhamWrexham12:30GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Dibble
- 8Young
- 15French
- 32Cleworth
- 30Jones
- 3McFadzean
- 6Tozer
- 17Hosannah
- 7Davies
- 35Palmer
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 9Hyde
- 11McAlinden
- 12Jarvis
- 22O'Connor
- 23Camp
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Crocombe
- 32Cropper
- 6Waterfall
- 15Clifton
- 22Amos
- 26Smith
- 4Fox
- 18Esteves Sousa
- 28Holohan
- 10McAtee
- 29Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 9Abrahams
- 12Dieseruvwe
- 17Raikhy
- 25Maguire-Drew
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match details to follow.