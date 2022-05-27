Close menu
National League - Play-off Semi-finals
WrexhamWrexham12:30GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 8Young
  • 15French
  • 32Cleworth
  • 30Jones
  • 3McFadzean
  • 6Tozer
  • 17Hosannah
  • 7Davies
  • 35Palmer
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 9Hyde
  • 11McAlinden
  • 12Jarvis
  • 22O'Connor
  • 23Camp

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Crocombe
  • 32Cropper
  • 6Waterfall
  • 15Clifton
  • 22Amos
  • 26Smith
  • 4Fox
  • 18Esteves Sousa
  • 28Holohan
  • 10McAtee
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 9Abrahams
  • 12Dieseruvwe
  • 17Raikhy
  • 25Maguire-Drew
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match details to follow.

Saturday 28th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
View full National League table

