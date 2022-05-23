Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Seri's first goal of the season came in Fulham's 7-0 thrashing of Luton to clinch the Championship title

Jean Michael Seri, Alfie Mawson and Cyrus Christie are among 14 players released by Fulham.

Seri signed from Nice for £25m in 2018 and played 33 games in the Championship this season as the Cottagers gained promotion to the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast midfielder spent half the 2020-21 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, and the entire campaign before that with Galatasaray.

Centre-back Mawson joined from Swansea in 2018 in a deal worth up to £20m.

Mawson, 28, played 52 times in his four seasons with the London club, but only featured in Marco Silva's line-up six times this campaign.

Defender Christie, 29, joined Championship rivals Swansea on loan in January having found his playing time limited to one appearance for Fulham this season.

He featured in two play-off final wins among his 68 appearances for the Cottagers, as they were promoted to the Premier League in 2018 and 2020.

The 11 other players leaving Craven Cottage are Fabri, Michael Hector, Timmy Abraham, Jacob Adams, Eric Ameyaw, Xavier Benjamin, Tyler Caton, Jerome Opoku, Jonathon Page, Julian Schwarzer and Jaylan Wildbore.

Sonny Hilton, Idris Odutayo and Adrion Pajaziti have signed new contracts until summer 2023, while negotiations are ongoing with Tyrese Francois, Steven Sessegnon, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Imani Lanquedoc, Georgios Okkas, Ollie O'Neill, Oliver Sanderson and Jay Williams.