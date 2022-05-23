Close menu

Kylian Mbappe: France forward wants to 'write more wonderful chapters' at Paris St-Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments46

Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Kylian Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke in a news conference on Monday

Kylian Mbappe says his decision to remain at Paris St-Germain was partly based on sentimental reasons - and believes there are "more wonderful chapters to write" at the club.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to Real Madrid to sign a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions at the weekend.

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous".

"Leaving my country isn't the right thing," Mbappe said.

"There is a sentimental aspect to this. It is my country.

"The ongoing project has changed as well. That has made me want to stay here because I don't think my story is over yet.

"That goes for me collectively and individually. I think there are many more wonderful chapters to write."

'We want to win the Champions League'

Mbappe started his career at Monaco before moving to PSG in 2017, initially on loan before joining permanently.

Since being at the club he has won four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.

Champions League success has so far eluded PSG but the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that, with Mbappe now staying, European glory can be achieved.

"We want to create more trophies. We have won plenty so far, we want to win many more," he said.

"We want to win the Champions League. We are headed down the same path with our sporting goals."

There had been reports PSG offered Mbappe more control over sporting decisions in an effort to convince him to stay.

But the forward said his sole focus and responsibility for the club is what he can do on the pitch.

"I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role," added Mbappe.

"Everyone knows that last year I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change."

'Ligue 1 needs respect as well'

In its response to Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG, La Liga announced plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

As well as calling the deal "scandalous", La Liga president Javier Tebas said it "threatens the economic sustainability of European football".

But Al-Khelaifi responded: "Maybe it is a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than La Liga.

"La Liga isn't what it was three or four years ago. I have respect for all the clubs, but we need respect as well.

"We have the best player in the world, that's what matters to us. As for what other people are saying, that is not an issue. I am not listening to that."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 16:44

    Greedy little skid and cheating, awful little club.

    • Reply posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 16:46

      The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by maxrodon, today at 16:44

    RIDICULOUS!!!
    I'm all for competition and getting what you are worth. BUT I honestly can't help but see the ever growing need to have a cap on wages and fees in football. Like the previous Neymar transfer, it will just increase the benchmark for the average transfer fee, average wage etc. All that money in a sustainable business has to come from somewhere.........WE THE FANS will foot the bill!

  • Comment posted by Robinhood09, today at 16:44

    Amazing in today's world how you can be reading a story on a website about people worrying about paying bills and buying food, click a button and read a story about a young lad getting 150 million just for signing a contract.
    Something is not right

    • Reply posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 16:49

      The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by spencer, today at 16:41

    What a joke there are people starving in the world this is just getting stupid now

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 16:40

    The longer that both Citeh and PSG go without winning the CL, the more wonderful chapters we'll all have!

  • Comment posted by pirlosfeet, today at 16:39

    After the treatment Real did to Gareth Bale.

    Didn't even bring him on his farewell match honestly its fitting they got the rebuff.

    Still lot of Money in Mbappe deal but it shows Barca and Real aren't top lures anymore with No messi and ronaldo being there.

  • Comment posted by Unconscious Bias, today at 16:38

    i mis-read it as woeful chapters

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:37

    Did he say he wants to write more wonderful chapters, or 'more wonderful cheques'??

  • Comment posted by Nalod82, today at 16:37

    Our beautiful game is dying a slow death with ridiculous stuff like this.

    • Reply posted by Up north, today at 16:49

      Up north replied:
      It died a long time ago, friend.

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 16:32

    It's crazy how la Liga can even react never mind badly. It's just a league, can you imagine the PL kicking off of Harland hasn't signed for city? No of course they wouldn't. La Liga is really desperate to be the best League, but for that they need to let other teams given a chance to win

  • Comment posted by You, today at 16:31

    With 150 million reasons to do so I am not surprised by this 'change of heart'.

    I would be ready to write 'War and Peace' for that sum, more than a couple of chapters.

    These sums of money only serve to people to lose interest in this game.

    When we look at these superstars now do we admire the same as the past?

    Absolutely not.

    The game is ruined.

    • Reply posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 16:45

      The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 16:31

    Football money is insane

  • Comment posted by Just call me Harry, today at 16:30

    Haven't seen him much being in the UK. The few times I have he didn't seem all that special. Very fast though.

  • Comment posted by ren, today at 16:23

    More bank transfers to write I suspect.

  • Comment posted by MrBrown, today at 16:17

    I'm happy for him.

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 16:17

    The ‘right project’

  • Comment posted by blackswan, today at 16:17

    Real Madrid getting a bit of their own medicine when they poach players from rival clubs.

  • Comment posted by Jack Daniels, today at 16:16

    Similar mindset to Messi who stayed in Spain, but he was at Barca who were one of the best teams in history and he won multiple champions leagues, titles and balon d'ors.
    Can't see the same story being written about Mbappe at PSG

  • Comment posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 16:16

    'Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous".'

    Love it...the staggering lack of self awareness and hypocrisy of La Liga knows no bounds. Barcelona run so badly over a period of years they had to sell off a load of players just to stay in business and Real Madrid, Franco's club, bankrolled by a national bank and given all sorts of government handouts. Deary me

  • Comment posted by leo_nordlioni, today at 16:13

    Chapter 1: Money
    Chapter 2: Neymar's bday parties
    Chapter 3: Mo Money
    Chapter 4: Guaranteed league trophies
    Chapter 5: I will still go to Madrid in 3 yrs b/c they're desperate
    ...

