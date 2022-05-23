Close menu

Kylian Mbappe: France forward wants to 'write more wonderful chapters' at Paris St-Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Kylian Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke in a news conference on Monday

Kylian Mbappe says his decision to remain at Paris St-Germain was partly based on sentimental reasons - and believes there are "more wonderful chapters to write" at the club.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to Real Madrid to sign a new three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions at the weekend.

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous".

"Leaving my country isn't the right thing," Mbappe said.

"There is a sentimental aspect to this. It is my country.

"The ongoing project has changed as well. That has made me want to stay here because I don't think my story is over yet.

"That goes for me collectively and individually. I think there are many more wonderful chapters to write."

'We want to win the Champions League'

Mbappe started his career at Monaco before moving to PSG in 2017, initially on loan before joining permanently.

Since being at the club he has won four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.

Champions League success has so far eluded PSG but the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that, with Mbappe now staying, European glory can be achieved.

"We want to create more trophies. We have won plenty so far, we want to win many more," he said.

"We want to win the Champions League. We are headed down the same path with our sporting goals."

There had been reports PSG offered Mbappe more control over sporting decisions in an effort to convince him to stay.

But the forward said his sole focus and responsibility for the club is what he can do on the pitch.

"I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role," added Mbappe.

"Everyone knows that last year I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change."

'Ligue 1 needs respect as well'

In its response to Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG, La Liga announced plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

As well as calling the deal "scandalous", La Liga president Javier Tebas said it "threatens the economic sustainability of European football".

But Al-Khelaifi responded: "Maybe it is a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than La Liga.

"La Liga isn't what it was three or four years ago. I have respect for all the clubs, but we need respect as well.

"We have the best player in the world, that's what matters to us. As for what other people are saying, that is not an issue. I am not listening to that."

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by MrBrown, today at 16:17

    I'm happy for him.

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 16:17

    The ‘right project’

  • Comment posted by blackswan, today at 16:17

    Real Madrid getting a bit of their own medicine when they poach players from rival clubs.

  • Comment posted by Jack Daniels, today at 16:16

    Similar mindset to Messi who stayed in Spain, but he was at Barca who were one of the best teams in history and he won multiple champions leagues, titles and balon d'ors.
    Can't see the same story being written about Mbappe at PSG

  • Comment posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 16:16

    'Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous".'

    Love it...the staggering lack of self awareness and hypocrisy of La Liga knows no bounds. Barcelona run so badly over a period of years they had to sell off a load of players just to stay in business and Real Madrid, Franco's club, bankrolled by a national bank and given all sorts of government handouts. Deary me

  • Comment posted by leo_nordlioni, today at 16:13

    Chapter 1: Money
    Chapter 2: Neymar's bday parties
    Chapter 3: Mo Money
    Chapter 4: Guaranteed league trophies
    Chapter 5: I will still go to Madrid in 3 yrs b/c they're desperate
    ...

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:13

    Be honest and say the money was the changing factor.
    RM would elevate him to world icon, and be a perennial Ballon Dor contender. Its great for PSG but not great for his football imo. Ridculous Money but fair play, id love to get the chance.

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 16:11

    Sorry I don't see why this has been one of the main headlines on the site all day,

    Especially after the weekend of football we've just had.

    Great player, but it's not huge news...he's staying where he is

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:10

    PSG failing to win the league is bigger news than them winning it. 'New chapters' basically means CL.

  • Comment posted by No chance, today at 16:10

    trophies or money. Hmm - let me think

  • Comment posted by charlotte preece , today at 16:09

    More 😂😂

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 16:09

    This story again?

  • Comment posted by Peppa Boris, today at 16:08

    This guy is brilliant but can only get better

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 16:13

      No chance replied:
      but PSG won't

  • Comment posted by bobo, today at 16:07

    beautiful wage slip....

  • Comment posted by Redwoz, today at 16:06

    Good luck to him, writing the chapters in French not Spanish, English is the language of Europe though.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 16:06

    meh

  • Comment posted by mr_hag, today at 16:06

    Let's hope those chapters include some competition inside France.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:05

    Money money money

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 16:05

    I'm kind of fed up with his will he sign/won't he sign nonsense. He plays for an artificial club in a one club league.

  • Comment posted by Jacks Raging Colon, today at 16:05

    I can’t see why Real can be annoyed about the figures here.
    They offered the same deal as PSG and Mbappe decided to stay in his home town.
    Crazy money of course, but what’s new?

