Garry Buckley (second from left) put Sligo ahead on 20 minutes

Derry City missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table as Sligo Rovers snatched a 2-1 home win.

Garry Buckley put Sligo in front on 20 minutes but Jamie McGonigle equalised for the Candystripes before half-time.

With leaders Shamrock Rovers losing in Drogheda, Derry looked set to cut the deficit at the top to six points.

But Seamus Keogh rifled high past Brian Maher in injury time to hand Derry a third successive defeat.

The encounter was Ruaidhri Higgins' 50th game in charge of the Candystripes as Rovers remain seven points clear despite their surprise 1-0 defeat.

