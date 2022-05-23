Last updated on .From the section Man City

The rockstar and Manchester City fan was left with stitches on Sunday

Celebrating Premier League titles can be risky business, just ask Manchester City super-fan and Oasis legend Noel Gallagher.

The 54-year-old revealed he needed stitches after being "head-butted" by the father of City centre-back Ruben Dias as they celebrated the winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win against Aston Villa, which secured the Blues the title.

"As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium," Gallagher told Talksport. external-link

"Where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are a couple of boxes up. I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone's lifting him up.

"I turn around, Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, head-butts me, I'm on the floor, covered in blood.

"I don't see the last two minutes, I've got to get taken down by St John's Ambulance to get stitched up."

City were two goals down against Aston Villa and in serious danger of handing the title to rivals Liverpool, before three goals in five minutes swung the pendulum and brought them a fourth Premier League trophy in five years.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored a dramatic 81st minute winner.

Despite his injury, musician Gallagher went on to say he shared a special moment with City manager Pep Guardiola after the final whistle.

"I've got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes. As I'm going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other.

"He says, 'What's up with your face?' And I said, 'Go and be with your players!'

Dias' dad escaped injury, with Gallagher adding: "There's not a mark on him [Dias' dad]. He's a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out."

We're sure the title was worth the pain.