Vieira was spoken to by police

Police will take no action after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan following Thursday's defeat at Everton.

Fans invaded the pitch at the end of Everton's 3-2 comeback win.

During that pitch invasion, Vieira appeared to aim a kick at a fan after being taunted by him.

"Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined," said police.

Merseyside Police said it worked with Everton "to gather all available CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses" during their enquiry.

The altercation was one of several incidents over the last week as fans have taken to the pitch to celebrate their team's achievements.

Nottingham Forest fan Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp following their play-off semi-final tie last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted by Manchester City fans as they ran onto the pitch to celebrate the club's Premier League title win.

And Swindon Town manager Ben Garner said his players were "physically and verbally abused" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Port Vale last Thursday.