Midfielder Luke Young says Wrexham can cast aside the pain of Wembley defeat by completing the "journey" back to the Football League.

Wrexham host Grimsby Town in Saturday's National League play-off semi-final after the Mariners beat Notts County on Monday night.

Wrexham must refocus after losing the FA Trophy final to Bromley.

"Our ultimate goal this year was to get out of this league and we still have an opportunity to do that," Young said.

"To lose a final at Wembley, it's hard to take. The fans will be bitterly disappointed, as much as we are, but it's down to us as a group to go into next week and lift the fans again.

"Two more wins get us promoted. It's easier said than done but that's our goal."

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have home advantage this weekend having finished second in the regular season.

Solihull Moors will face either FC Halifax Town or Chesterfield in the other semi-final on Sunday, with the final taking place at the London Stadium on Saturday, 5 June.

Wrexham, who last played in the EFL in 2008, head into the play-offs having lost successive games for the first time in 2021-22.

Any hope of winning the National League title ended with a final-day defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge - although Stockport's win over Halifax on the same afternoon made the Dragons' result irrelevant - before Michael Cheek's goal gave Bromley victory last Sunday.

Reynolds and McElhenney were at Wembley to see the FA Trophy defeat, and went into the Wrexham dressing room prior to kick-off and again at full time.

"Before the game they said 'look, we are proud of you, go and give it everything'," Young explained.

"The same after the game - we were disappointed and they were disappointed.

"But the journey we have been on as a club since the start of the season is massive, where we have come from to now.

"It's big for the fans, for the players, for the club and for the town. We have got another opportunity to get out of this league and we will be giving our all to do that."