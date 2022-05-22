Last updated on .From the section Bromley

Bromley celebrate winning the FA Trophy for the first time at Wembley

Bromley manager Andy Woodman praised his players for 'making history' at Wembley after winning the FA Trophy for the first time.

Bromley beat Wrexham 1-0 in front of a crowd of 46,000 in London.

The Ravens reached the final in 2018 but lost on penalties to Brackley Town.

"No-one will be able to erase this. You boys have made history in the name of Bromley Football Club and there's nothing better than that," Woodman told BBC Radio London.

"I've been fortunate to experience quite a few Wembley finals and FA Cup finals and promotions and European games.

"That's not to say I didn't enjoy it. I just want these guys to have the experience of winning on big stages and I said to them before the game this is about making history."

The FA Trophy dates back to 1969 and is contested by teams in the first four divisions of the National League system.

Bromley finished 10th in the National League this season, while opponents Wrexham finished second.

Striker Michael Cheek scored the match-winner after 64 minutes, before Wrexham had a late goal by Jake Hyde ruled out.

"I hate this word they keep using, non-league," Woodman added.

"I think they should call it league three because these are professional football players and they should get more respect.

"I'm chuffed for my boys. We had a gameplan, we worked hard and we executed the gameplan. And it just goes to show, all the riches on the day, if you've got a team that's got heart you can get across the line."