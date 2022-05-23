Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

'I've always wanted to play football, I've always wanted to play for my country'

Glentoran forward Casey Howe admits being left out of Northern Ireland's 22-strong full-time training programme ahead of Euro 2022 gave her "fuel and desire" to improve.

Howe had knee surgery in October but was a surprise omission from the panel.

The 19-year-old has made a strong start to the Women's Premiership season with five goals in as many games.

"I can't let this setback hold me back, as long as I'm enjoying it and playing well I can really push on," she said.

Kenny Shiels selected 22 domestic-based players to enter a full-time professional training camp in January ahead of Euro 2022.

A large majority of Northern Ireland's squad are based in the Women's Premiership and Shiels' final squad is set to be a mix of domestic players and full-time professionals plying their trade in England and Scotland.

Howe, who made her international debut as a 17-year-old in February 2020, has responded from her omission with a superb start to the season as Glentoran chase a third consecutive title.

"It was really disappointing, given the reason," she said.

"It gave me fuel and really channelled my desire to push on start the season well. I know I have to perform week in, week out. Score goals, set up goals - that's my job."

Bouncing back from knee injury

After joining Glentoran from Linfield before last season, Howe said she is "loving it" in east Belfast and won a league, Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup treble - scoring a superb goal in the latter to help the club lift the trophy.

"As long as I'm enjoying my football that is what matters to me. When I'm smiling and enjoying my football that is when I am at my best.

"There's no better feeling than stepping onto the pitch and winning trophies with this team."

Despite her success on the pitch, Howe's campaign was limited by a knee injury which led to her having surgery just two days after the County Antrim Cup final in October.

Casey Howe celebrates Glentoran's County Antrim success with her dog, Pippin

"Knowing my knee was holding me back was frustrating and it meant my game time was managed a lot," she added.

"It was a bit frustrating because my head was saying I was fine, but my knee was saying no.

"It gave me the mental strength to know if I ever get injured, touch wood hopefully not, I can bounce back from it quickly and do my recovery well.

"I set goals and targets in pre-season. It went really well and it was about carrying that pre-season form into the season. I'm scoring goals and it is good, but I always feel I can push myself that little bit harder."

Hailing from Maguiresbridge in County Fermanagh, Howe makes a three-hour round trip for training in Belfast twice a week plus for one or two match days, but says it is a sacrifice she is willing to make.

"Given my location you always have to put that wee bit extra in and that extra dedication because it does take a lot of the day to travel.

"When I was doing my A-Levels and GCSEs it took bringing my books in the car to keep on top of my school work and also get on the pitch to do what I love."

Casey Howe made her senior Northern Ireland debut in February 2020

While missing out on the full-time panel means selection for Euro 2022 is unlikely, Howe says she dreams of an international return and making it as a professional footballer in England.

"If I keep performing and playing well then anything can happen," she said.

"I've always wanted to play football. As soon as I could walk and kick a ball I was doing it.

"I'd always dreamt of playing for my country alongside Rachel Furness and Simone Magill so whenever I made my debut that was special.

"If I can keep playing well for Glentoran I can play for Northern Ireland in the future again. That is something I'm really driven to achieve."

Glens look to bounce back in title race

After going head-to-head for the title in 2021, Glentoran and Cliftonville are the frontrunners in the new campaign with both squads stacked with international talent.

Glentoran are unbeaten but a draw against Sion Swifts on Wednesday saw them slip two points behind the Reds, who have a 100% record.

The title protagonists face off on Wednesday at Solitude and Howe feels the 1-1 draw with Sion will "fuel" Glentoran.

"The changing room after wasn't a nice place, we were all really disappointed," Howe said about the draw in Strabane.

"We have to use that frustration from Wednesday to drive us on.

"The players we have in the entire squad is frightening. We definitely have the ability and determination to get three points."