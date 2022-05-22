Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

David Marshall started all three of Scotland's games at the delayed Euro 2020 finals

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall will have a medical in Edinburgh on Monday, with a view to finalising a move to Hibernian.

The 37-year-old agreed a pre-contract but the deal required approval from new manager Lee Johnson, who joined the club last week, before it could be concluded.

Marshall is a free agent after a short-term spell at Queens Park Rangers.

The last of his 47 caps came at the delayed European Championship in 2021.

The former Celtic, Norwich, Cardiff, Hull, Wigan and Derby keeper started all three group games and was the hero of the play-off final penalty shoot-out in Serbia that ended Scotland's 23-year wait to play in a major tournament.

However, he has not featured since after losing his place at Derby, where he had been captain, at the start of this season.

In January, Marshall moved to QPR and played 12 matches before picking up a hamstring injury in mid-March.

Matt Macey, 27, was Hibs' first-choice keeper this season, making 44 appearances, with back-up Kevin Dabrowksi, 23, taking the gloves on six occasions.