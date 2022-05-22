Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Davis Keillor-Dunn was signed from Wrexham in January 2020

Top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn and captain Carl Piergianni are among 13 players leaving Oldham following their relegation from the Football League.

They have been released at the end of their contracts at Boundary Park.

So have Dylan Bahamboula, Kane Badby, Ousseynou Cisse, Raphael Diarra, Dylan Fage, Jamie Hopcutt, Kyle Jameson, Christopher Missilou, Tope Obadeyi, Danny Rogers and Callum Whelan.

The club remain in contract talks with Nicky Adams and Jack Stobbs.

Keillor-Dunn, 24, scored 17 goals during a miserable season for the Latics, which ended 116 years of league football and also means they are the first former Premier League team to drop into non-league since its creation in 1992.