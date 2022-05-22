Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Matthew Platt helped Barrow win promotion to the Football League two years ago

Bradford City have signed Barrow defender Matthew Platt.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract and moves on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at Barrow, where his contract expires this summer.

"I am like any footballer in that I want to be successful and play at the highest level I can, and would love for it to be at this club," he said.

Platt began his career at Blackburn Rovers and joined Barrow in 2019, initially on loan.

He is Bantams boss Mark Hughes' third signing in the space of a week, following the arrivals of forward Jake Young from Forest Green Rovers and goalkeeper Harry Lewis from Southampton.

"He is a strong defender with a great physical presence, but also a player comfortable on the ball and more than capable of playing out and fitting into the style we want to implement," Hughes told the club website.

"Having spent the past few years at Barrow, he has sound understanding and experience of playing at this level, as well as being a part of a promotion-winning side."

