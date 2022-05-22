Close menu

Fabio Carvalho: Fulham forward to join Liverpool on 1 July

From the section Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho
Carvalho made his Fulham first team debut in September 2020

Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham with the forward set to officially join on 1 July.

The 19-year-old played a key role in the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

The clubs previously agreed a fee for a move in January but the deal collapsed on deadline day.

Carvalho played for England at youth level but made his Portugal under-21 debut in March.

He came through the Fulham academy and was nominated for EFL Young Player of the Season, losing out to Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

"Fabio is a great talent and we did everything we could trying to secure him here on a longer deal so he could play in the Premier League with Fulham," said club owner Tony Khan.

"That didn't prove possible, but we were able to keep him for the remainder of the Championship winning campaign and for that I know he will always be very fondly remembered by our fans."

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, today at 10:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Trauts, today at 10:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 10:34

    Realistically he has moved from Fulham to the Liverpool bench. Some cup games beckon.

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 10:34

    Loads of potential and one for the future. It will be interesting to see who we buy over the summer and how the team evolves over next season especially as we might see the break up of the front 3.

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 10:33

    LFC never stop

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 10:33

    Another homegrown youngster from Liverpool. Good for them

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 10:32

    Dirty snides - trying again to buy the title

    Disgusting

    • Reply posted by Nutsack, today at 10:36

      Nutsack replied:
      explain num nuts ?

  • Comment posted by Erstwhile Semaphore, today at 10:31

    Dear BBC HYS moderations team,
    Where do you draw the line between banter and hate?
    Just asking.
    Thanks

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 10:32

      Grb replied:
      Level of wokeness comes into it 👍

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 10:30

    Looks to be really good business by Liverpool again

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 10:28

    Great recruitment from Liverpool once again.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 10:28

    Let me introduce the 4-man mid under Lijnders in 2026:

    ----------Fabio-----------
    Curtis-------------Harvey
    ---Tchouameni(/Tyler)---

    Welcone on board Fabio!

  • Comment posted by micksumo, today at 10:27

    Liverpool make players we don't sign them....

    • Reply posted by Cantbearsed, today at 10:29

      Cantbearsed replied:
      Making players would be bringing them through the accademy. We clearly buy players mate!

  • Comment posted by Kuns_Right_Foot, today at 10:23

    Good cup team are Liverpool (and even better at penalties when they fail to score in the final). But not good enough to win the league.
    6 in 11 over 1 in 32.

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 10:24

      Timefiller replied:
      Nice try

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 10:22

    Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio.
    Best wishes to you for a long and successful career.

  • Comment posted by lawler123, today at 10:22

    Brilliant signing. 18 G/A in the championship is difficult enough and to do it as a teenagers is incredible. Hes going to be part of a very attacking team again, hes going to have plenty of chances to get that G/A into the 20s.

    JUST DON'T LOAN HIM OUT! We won't see him again if we do...... grugic, wilson, luis alberto, suso... etc

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 10:21

    He will be diagnosed with asthma soon then

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 10:21

    Looks like a good young player.

    Leaving a good club with a good future, Fulham

    And joining a great club, Liverpool

    Good luck to him, both clubs and the country.

    No need for hate or biter comments. Come on lads.

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 10:20

    Welcome to Liverpool FC, Fabio...

    It will be the best...

    & easiest decision that you ever made...

    Isn't it.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 10:24

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      distinct lack of Home Grown in that team.

  • Comment posted by Mr Smudger, today at 10:20

    That will help us consolidate 2nd spot unfortunately, we can't spend like City (only Newcastle can!) and so next season becomes a battle for 2,3 and 4.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 10:23

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      Spent £60m in january so doing well spending what you dont have. easy terms i guess

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 10:20

    Wasnt this breaking news in January?

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 10:21

      Hello replied:
      Read the article properly

