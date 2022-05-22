Fabio Carvalho: Fulham forward to join Liverpool on 1 July
Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham with the forward set to officially join on 1 July.
The 19-year-old played a key role in the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.
The clubs previously agreed a fee for a move in January but the deal collapsed on deadline day.
More to follow.
