Fabio Carvalho: Fulham forward to join Liverpool on 1 July

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Breaking news

Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham with the forward set to officially join on 1 July.

The 19-year-old played a key role in the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

The clubs previously agreed a fee for a move in January but the deal collapsed on deadline day.

More to follow.

