Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren watched United on Sunday alongside new boss Erik ten Hag

Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag have been appointed as Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches at Manchester United.

They have worked with new United boss Ten Hag in Dutch football - McClaren at FC Twente and Van der Gaag at Ajax.

All three were in the crowd for United's defeat by Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

"I thought I worked hard until I met Erik," said McClaren.

"His great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation. He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football, the environment he wants to create."

Former England manager McClaren worked as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at United for more than two seasons from 1999 to 2001.

Van der Gaag spent the last year as Ten Hag's assistant at Ajax.