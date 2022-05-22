Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers wanted to honour the memory of Jimmy Bell at Hampden. The club's legendary kitman was laid to rest the day before Saturday's Scottish Cup final victory. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers are just getting started under his management after claims the current squad was coming to the end of its "cycle". (Football Scotland) external-link

Motherwell are waiting to step in if Steven Davis, 37, is not offered a new deal at Rangers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scottish Cup final referee Willie Collum is urged to quit as former officials Steve Conroy and Des Roache question his fitness and judgement. (Daily Express) external-link

Aaron Ramsey makes an emotional Rangers farewell on social media as he thanks fans for an '"incredible experience" during his loan from Juventus. (Daily Record) external-link

Scottish Cup final scorer Scott Wright hails the "fantastic dynamic" in the Rangers squad and says that veterans Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are always available for advice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Head coach Robbie Neilson admits beaten Scottish Cup finalists Hearts are still "four or five years" behind Rangers' level as he gets to work on "bringing quality players in". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Cedric Itten could be set for a return home to Switzerland after Young Boys of Bern sports director Christoph Spycher refused to deny interest in him. (Herald) external-link

Ross County will receive a bonus payment following former striker Ross Stewart's promotion to the English Championship with Sunderland. (Press & Journal) external-link

Callum Davidson is still furious about Friday's draw at Inverness Caley Thistle, blasting referee Bobby Madden's performance, as the St Johnstone boss prepares for tonight's Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Departing Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton reveals that former boss Brendan Rodgers was close to sanctioning a transfer to Espanyol in 2016, which only made him more determined to stay and fight for his place. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are on transfer windfall alert as former striker Moussa Dembele enters the final year of his contract at Lyon. The 25-year-old scored 22 goals this season. (Football Scotland) external-link

An overwhelming majority of respondents to a new survey of Dundee fans are unhappy with the way the club is being run, with many indicating they will not buy season tickets for the new campaign. (Courier, print edition)