Aston Villa sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a five-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have signed French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a five-year contract.
Kamara, 22, will join the Midlands club on a free transfer when his Marseille contract expires at the end of June.
He is the second player to join Villa this month after Philippe Coutinho made his loan from Barcelona permanent.
"I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.
"We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that."
Kamara made 170 appearances for Marseille after graduating from the club's academy in 2016, helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2018 and finish runners-up to Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 this season.
He has nine caps for France U21s and has been called up to the senior squad for the first time for Nations League matches against Denmark, Austria and Croatia next month.
It's a position where Villa are a little bit weak, so whilst he may not be a certain starter he will push Nakamba/Luiz hard for that spot.
Be interesting to see where Tarkowski goes this season - i'd like him at Villa.
I think Luiz will leave because he's unlikely to be 1st choice with Kamara McGinn Ramsey, but I would definitely prefer to keep him. In the right role he's a really talented player. Offers a lot more than our other options Nakamba, Sanson, Iroegbunam and Chukwuemeka (at this stage).
However this is only adding to an area where we are fairly strong anyway.
Hopefully the club are looking for additions to strengthen the defence and another striker who can shoot straight would be good.
That's great pulling power. SG got Couts to commit. Now, I imagine, the strength of both those are attracting greater talent. No doubt more and more sought after players will find Villa an increasingly attractive destination.
Think Villa should stay away from Suarez - no longer mobile - and ageing players though.
