Aston Villa sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a five-year contract

Boubacar Kamara
Boubacar Kamara made his Marseille debut as a 17-year-old in December 2016

Aston Villa have signed French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a five-year contract.

Kamara, 22, will join the Midlands club on a free transfer when his Marseille contract expires at the end of June.

He is the second player to join Villa this month after Philippe Coutinho made his loan from Barcelona permanent.

"I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that."

Kamara made 170 appearances for Marseille after graduating from the club's academy in 2016, helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2018 and finish runners-up to Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 this season.

He has nine caps for France U21s and has been called up to the senior squad for the first time for Nations League matches against Denmark, Austria and Croatia next month.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by TheLeavesAreHappening, today at 10:12

    Nice.

  • Comment posted by Emperor Wibble, today at 10:02

    Good signing. He's been a great player for me on FM22!

  • Comment posted by southwestern, today at 09:58

    Good player. Will improve villa. Surprised none of the top 4 went for him

  • Comment posted by slick1976, today at 09:58

    Villa have spent £300m plus to achieve nothing. Is this all within FFP rules?

    • Reply posted by Goldie 7, today at 10:02

      Goldie 7 replied:
      You must be an obsessed Leeds, Boro or Small Heath supporter? Nailed it, right?

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 09:57

    Early business done again by Villa. Seems like there is a decent management team in behind the scenes. Great work

  • Comment posted by VTID, today at 09:56

    No idea how good he is but you have to like the no fuss way Villa do their business under these owners. Think this might be the end for Dougie Luiz. UTV

  • Comment posted by Emile Heskey for England Captain, today at 09:56

    Excellent signing, some big boys were after him so well done Gerrard for getting him in.

    It's a position where Villa are a little bit weak, so whilst he may not be a certain starter he will push Nakamba/Luiz hard for that spot.

    Be interesting to see where Tarkowski goes this season - i'd like him at Villa.

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 09:56

    Well that's one way to put yesterday's disappointment behind us! Fantastic signing.

    I think Luiz will leave because he's unlikely to be 1st choice with Kamara McGinn Ramsey, but I would definitely prefer to keep him. In the right role he's a really talented player. Offers a lot more than our other options Nakamba, Sanson, Iroegbunam and Chukwuemeka (at this stage).

    • Reply posted by Goldie 7, today at 10:00

      Goldie 7 replied:
      Luiz is abysmal. If he was any good city would have bought him back.

  • Comment posted by OutMeansOutWillOfThePeople, today at 09:53

    Villa getting a good team together, no doubt. However, still funny that Gerrard let a 2-0 lead 'slip' at City meaning the DVD for the quad will not be coming out anytime soon!! Hahahaha - from a neutral.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 09:47

    Villa getting a decent team together, as a toon fan I'm excited for both of us to hopefully upset the status quo. Oh how that'll make them whinge.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 09:55

      The Academy replied:
      Not sure you can lump Villa in with yourselves. Newcastle are sportswashing. Dreadful murderous owners. You should be ashamed.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 09:46

    Big up Juan Pablo Angél

  • Comment posted by Cenotaff, today at 09:46

    Cracking signing!

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 09:46

    If he's in the French squad, he must be fairly good and to get him on a free is an astute piece of business.
    However this is only adding to an area where we are fairly strong anyway.
    Hopefully the club are looking for additions to strengthen the defence and another striker who can shoot straight would be good.

    • Reply posted by TJVillan, today at 09:59

      TJVillan replied:
      We've been really lacking physicality, height, ability to read the game in defensive midfield since we got promoted. This is the position we needed most.

      I agree we need a centre back. It's a tough call whether to stick with Watkins Ings and give Archer a chance, or splash out on a proper finisher. Watkins offers so much in his all round game that I think we'll stick with him.

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 09:44

    Loves a midfielder, does Me.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 09:43

    Turned down CL and a strong offer from Atletico according to rumours yesterday.

    That's great pulling power. SG got Couts to commit. Now, I imagine, the strength of both those are attracting greater talent. No doubt more and more sought after players will find Villa an increasingly attractive destination.

    Think Villa should stay away from Suarez - no longer mobile - and ageing players though.

    • Reply posted by gaz84, today at 10:01

      gaz84 replied:
      Yea agreed we don’t want Suarez

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 09:42

    thank you villa for yesterday
    a big thank you

  • Comment posted by Goldie 7, today at 09:42

    Taxi for the not so marvellous Nakamba

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 09:39

    The progress under Slippy G will be seen next season, they will improve and end higher in 13th.

    You heard it here first!

    PMSL!!!

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 09:38

    Villa getting a good young squad together for a top 6 push

    • Reply posted by Goldie 7, today at 10:10

      Goldie 7 replied:
      How's Hogan and Gardner getting on? Hit us back up - we've got a few more quality players you lot can have for cheap.

  • Comment posted by pheasantpluckerzmate, today at 09:37

    Hmmm….some ambition being shown by Villa. Could be a very interesting signing!

