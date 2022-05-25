Rangers have made contact in an attempt to sign 25-year-old Colombian forward Mateo Cassierra, who has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances as Sochi finished runners-up in the Russian Premier League, according to Russian TV commentator Roman Naguchev. (Sport24) external-link

Celtic are monitoring Manchester City defenders Ko Itakura and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The 20-year-old Harwood-Bellis spent last year in the Championship with Stoke City, while Schalke 04 are struggling to pay an agreed £6m option to buy for 25-year-old Itakura, who Celtic looked at last summer before heading on loan to the German Bundesliga. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic are in line to spend a record £30m in the summer transfer market but also generate a highest-ever revenue of £100m-plus. (The Scotsman) external-link

While new Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is poised to complete the signing of Aiden McGeady after the winger's exit from former club Sunderland, the 36-year-old's arrival is the second summer transfer to have been initiated by previous boss Shaun Maloney along with goalkeeper David Marshall from Queen's Park Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Shaun Maloney, recently sacked by Hibs, is now the clear front runner for the Dundee manager's job after fellow former Easter Road boss Jack Ross dropped out of the reckoning. (The Courier) external-link

New Hibs manager Lee Johnson is optimistic about his chances of holding on to left-back Josh Doig, who Sheffield United are keeping tabs on, and centre-half Ryan Porteous, who has been the subject of interest from other clubs in the English Championship. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Lee Johnson is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the Hibs squad, with the new manager likely looking to bring in a select number of players - perhaps in the region of five to six - who can improve the squad. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Hearts of Midlothian and Rangers winger David Templeton has come out of retirement to join Drumchapel United in the West of Scotland Football League, the 33-year-old having last year quit football after a series of injury problems while with Hamilton Academical. (The Herald) external-link

A plan for Hearts to join Celtic and Rangers in having colts sides playing in an expanded Lowland League next season is on the verge of collapse after the three Scottish Premiership clubs demanded that all three B teams were accepted or none at all. (Daily Mail) external-link