Last updated on .From the section Football

There is a LOT to unpack from the final day of the season

What did we do to deserve this entertainment? And what are we going to do with our weekends now?

On one of the most dramatic Premier League final days ever, Manchester City came from 2-0 down to wrap up the title with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Leeds scored a last-minute winner to rubber-stamp survival and Tottenham pipped Arsenal to fourth place.

Here's how the action unfolded...

Villa fail to Cash in

Manchester City went into the day knowing victory over Aston Villa would see them crowned champions without having to worry about Liverpool's result.

But they had an almighty scare - with 15 minutes to go they were 2-0 down.

Villa's Matty Cash had given headline-writers a tap-in by scoring against a team that didn't even use £100m former Villa player Jack Grealish...

When former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho - managed by former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard - scored an excellent second, the narrative writers had gone into overdrive...

City rallied in stunning fashion, though - with three goals in five minutes.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan - who played under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund - was the difference-maker, scoring twice...

Liverpool had been truly tormented...

'We don't let this slip'

Of course, everyone made the same joke about Villa boss Gerrard, whose slip against Chelsea in 2014 was instrumental in handing the title to Manchester City...

Cue the City celebrations

City players past and present were understandably very happy...

And, amid the celebrations at the Etihad, there was a nod to a name from the past - and the future...

So near and yet...

Had City dropped any points, Liverpool knew a win would have brought them the title.

Their fans lived in hope when they saw City concede, but Wolves did not make it easy for the Reds...

In the end, a 3-1 win wasn't quite enough and their quadruple hopes were extinguished.

It will be of little consolation, but their final tally of 92 points would have won the Premier League in 25 of the past 30 seasons...

Striker Divock Origi, who will depart Anfield this summer, had a message for the fans...

Having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup already, and with the Champions League final to come, Liverpool could yet finish the season with three trophies.

But Gary Neville - who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with Manchester United in 1999 - couldn't resist a little dig at the old foes...

Not so Spursy after all

Tottenham wrapped up fourth place in emphatic style, with a 5-0 win over already relegated Norwich City.

Qualifying for the Champions League was made sweeter by the fact that they pipped their fiercest rivals Arsenal...

Two goals from Son Heung-min meant he shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah, who also scored in Liverpool's win over Wolves...

Burnley blow it, while Leeds Marsch on

At the bottom, it was a straight fight between Burnley and Leeds to avoid relegation.

The teams went into their respective games level on points, with Burnley having the advantage of a better goal difference...

No wonder it was nervous viewing...

There was a lot of drama during the first half...

In the end though, it was Burnley who were relegated - they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle, while Jesse Marsch's Leeds won by the same score at Brentford...

This is what it meant to the fans and players...

A legend bows out

And finally, a nod to referee Mike Dean, who officiated his final Premier League match at Stamford Bridge...

Unfortunately, we didn't get to see him reach for his red card one last time...

And that's that for another season.