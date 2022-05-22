Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Robin Olsen, left, was playing because Aston Villa's first-choice keeper Emiliano Martinez was injured

Manchester City have launched an investigation after Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen was assaulted during a pitch invasion after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.

City came from 2-0 down to defeat Villa 3-2 and seal the Premier League title.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard said afterwards that Sweden keeper Olsen was "attacked".

In a statement, external-link City said Olsen was assaulted and they had launched an immediate investigation.

"Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch," said the statement.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Villa's players were still on the pitch as thousands of fans poured onto the playing surface after City's fourth Premier League title in five seasons was confirmed.

Asked if everyone got off the pitch OK, Gerrard said: "The answer is no.

"My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep [Guardiola] and Manchester City."

It is the latest example of attacks on players after pitch invasions.

On Thursday, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion following his side's Premier League defeat at Goodison Park.

On the same night, Swindon Town players were "physically and verbally abused" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Port Vale.

The other League Two semi-final, played on Wednesday, also ended in a pitch invasion with Mansfield boss Nigel Clough saying such incidents are "getting concerning" after his player Jordan Bowery appeared to be shoved by a fan late on in their win at Northampton.

On Thursday, a fan was jailed after running on to the pitch and headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of the Blades' Championship play-off semi-final shootout defeat by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

