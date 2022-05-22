Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Charlie Adam thanked the Dundee fans at the end of the season

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed his departure after two years with hometown club Dundee following their relegation.

Adam captained the team to promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season.

But they finished bottom of the top flight this term, with manager Mark McGhee exiting last week.

"After talks with the directors about their future plans, I've decided to leave the club at the end of my contract this summer," Adam said.

"As for my future, I'm looking forward to a new challenge, which I'll consider over the next few weeks."

Adam, capped 26 times, began his career with Rangers before moves to Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading then Dundee, playing 65 times for the Dark Blues.

The 36-year-old hopes Dundee can make a swift return to the top flight and thanked the club's fans for the "incredible" support they gave him during his time there.

"It was always my dream to play for my home town club and the last two years at Dundee FC have been really special for me and my family," he said in a social media post.

"To captain the club and lead the team to promotion is something I'll always treasure and one of the highlights of my career."

Also leaving Dens Park are forward Danny Mullen, centre-half Liam Fontaine, wing-back Christie Elliott and midfielder Declan McDaid.

Defenders Vontae Daley-Campbell and Zeno Ibsen Rossi return to Leicester City and Bournemouth respectively after their loan spells.