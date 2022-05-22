Match ends, Sassuolo 0, AC Milan 3.
AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title but the first for 11 years by cruising to victory at Sassuolo.
Rossoneri fans were initially unhappy at Stefano Pioli's appointment in 2019 given he previously managed rivals Inter, but he has masterminded this two-point success over his former club.
Olivier Giroud scored twice and Franck Kessie once as Milan won easily away.
Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day but Simone Inzaghi's men could not deny their city rivals.
Napoli were third after a 3-0 win at Spezia while Juventus ended their disappointing season under Massimiliano Allegri - who won the title with Milan in 2010-11 - by finishing fourth but qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Pioli brings back glory days
Milan have suffered more than a decade of disappointment since the title for Allegri in 2011 but Italian Pioli has brought back the glory days.
Former Serie A players such as Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso have all since tried and failed to revive the former European champions.
Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was part of that last Milan side that won Serie A and at the age of 40 he lifted the trophy with the club for a second time.
By winning the title, midfielder Daniel Maldini follows in the footsteps of his father Paolo Maldini, who won seven league titles with Milan, and grandfather Cesare Maldini with four.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47ConsigliSubstituted forSatalinoat 82'minutes
- 17Müldür
- 5Ayhan
- 31FerrariSubstituted forPelusoat 82'minutes
- 77KyriakopoulosBooked at 53mins
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forTraorèat 58'minutes
- 8LopezBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMagnanelliat 45'minutes
- 97de Souza
- 25BerardiSubstituted forDefrelat 67'minutes
- 91Scamacca
- 18Raspadori
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 10Djuricic
- 11Ciervo
- 13Peluso
- 15Ceïde
- 21Chiriches
- 23Traorè
- 24Satalino
- 44Tressoldi Netto
- 56Pegolo
- 92Defrel
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23TomoriSubstituted forRomagnoliat 81'minutes
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBennacerat 45'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forFlorenziat 81'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 10Díaz
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 25Florenzi
- 30Messias
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away12
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, AC Milan 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.
Post update
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessié (AC Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Giacomo Satalino replaces Andrea Consigli.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Federico Peluso replaces Gian Marco Ferrari.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alessio Romagnoli replaces Fikayo Tomori.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo).
Post update
Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
