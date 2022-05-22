Close menu
Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo0AC MilanAC Milan3

AC Milan win Serie A title for first time in 11 years after victory at Sassuolo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan celebrate
AC Milan last won the Serie A title under current Juventus manager Massimilano Allegri

AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title but the first for 11 years by cruising to victory at Sassuolo.

Rossoneri fans were initially unhappy at Stefano Pioli's appointment in 2019 given he previously managed rivals Inter, but he has masterminded this two-point success over his former club.

Olivier Giroud scored twice and Franck Kessie once as Milan won easily away.

Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day but Simone Inzaghi's men could not deny their city rivals.

Napoli were third after a 3-0 win at Spezia while Juventus ended their disappointing season under Massimiliano Allegri - who won the title with Milan in 2010-11 - by finishing fourth but qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Pioli brings back glory days

Milan have suffered more than a decade of disappointment since the title for Allegri in 2011 but Italian Pioli has brought back the glory days.

Former Serie A players such as Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso have all since tried and failed to revive the former European champions.

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was part of that last Milan side that won Serie A and at the age of 40 he lifted the trophy with the club for a second time.

By winning the title, midfielder Daniel Maldini follows in the footsteps of his father Paolo Maldini, who won seven league titles with Milan, and grandfather Cesare Maldini with four.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47ConsigliSubstituted forSatalinoat 82'minutes
  • 17Müldür
  • 5Ayhan
  • 31FerrariSubstituted forPelusoat 82'minutes
  • 77KyriakopoulosBooked at 53mins
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forTraorèat 58'minutes
  • 8LopezBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMagnanelliat 45'minutes
  • 97de Souza
  • 25BerardiSubstituted forDefrelat 68'minutes
  • 91Scamacca
  • 18Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 10Djuricic
  • 11Ciervo
  • 13Peluso
  • 15Ceïde
  • 21Chiriches
  • 23Traorè
  • 24Satalino
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 56Pegolo
  • 92Defrel

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23TomoriSubstituted forRomagnoliat 81'minutes
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBennacerat 45'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forFlorenziat 81'minutes
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 10Díaz
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 25Florenzi
  • 30Messias
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away12
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 0, AC Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, AC Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).

  11. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (AC Milan).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Giacomo Satalino replaces Andrea Consigli.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Federico Peluso replaces Gian Marco Ferrari.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessio Romagnoli replaces Fikayo Tomori.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo).

  19. Post update

    Franck Kessié (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd May 2022

  • SassuoloSassuolo0AC MilanAC Milan3
  • SpeziaSpezia0NapoliNapoli3
  • Inter MilanInter Milan3SampdoriaSampdoria0
  • SalernitanaSalernitana0UdineseUdinese1
  • VeneziaVenezia0CagliariCagliari0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan38268469313886
2Inter Milan38259484325284
3Napoli38247774314379
4Juventus382010857372070
5Lazio3818101077581964
6Roma381891159431663
7Fiorentina38195145951862
8Atalanta3816111165481759
9Hellas Verona381411136559653
10Torino381311144641550
11Sassuolo381311146466-250
12Udinese381114135858047
13Bologna381210164455-1146
14Empoli381011175070-2041
15Sampdoria38106224663-1736
16Spezia38106224171-3036
17Salernitana38710213375-4231
18Cagliari38612203468-3430
19Genoa38416182760-3328
20Venezia3869233469-3527
View full Italian Serie A table

