Ben Shepherd scored twice at Wembley having scored six league goals all season

Newport Pagnell Town lifted the FA Vase for the first time as Ben Shepherd's double sank Littlehampton at Wembley.

Kieran Barnes fired the Swans ahead when his superb 25-yard half-volley found the top corner after 19 minutes.

Shepherd doubled the lead early in the second half, pouncing from close-range after the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper James Binfield.

And the midfielder sealed it from the penalty spot after Lewis Jenkins brought down Jake Watkinson.

Ninth-tier Littlehampton were looking to complete a league and cup double having won the Southern Combination Premier Division title last month and carried the greater threat early on.

But the Marigolds lost momentum after Barnes' left-footed strike - which befitted the big stage - and then saw 47-goal striker and joint-manager George Gaskin carried off on a stretcher following a collision with Mo Ahmed.

United Counties League side Newport, also in the ninth tier, needed three penalty shootouts and came through eight rounds to book their first Wembley visit, but Shepherd's nine-minute double ensured a nerve-free finale for their 7,000 fans.

The Sussex side had scored 130 league goals this season, including 58 for Joe Benn, but had a quiet afternoon in front of goal, and went closest when a deflected shot hit the post in between Shepherd's double.