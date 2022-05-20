Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Scottish Cup
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Calvin Bassey is a £20m player and Rangers cannot let the 22-year-old defender go for any less, insists former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)
Defender Leon Balogun is desperate to extend his stay with Rangers, saying: "I've fallen in love with this club". (Daily Record)
Steven Davis will discuss his Rangers future in the coming days after ending an emotional week with a Scottish Cup winners' medal. (Sunday Post)
Club legend Ally McCoist is urging Rangers to sign up Steven Davis for another year after the 37-year-old midfielder impressed in yesterday's Scottish Cup final victory. (Daily Express)
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis wishes the season had lasted "10 more minutes" after ending up as the Scottish Premiership's joint-top scorer with Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook, saying: "I don't like to share". (Scottish Sun)
Hibs owner Ron Gordon believes that clubs are willing to set aside the pettiness and self-interest that has held the game back in the past and work together to improve the Scottish game. (Scotsman, subscription required)
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set to take his place in the Scotland squad this week - despite nursing an ankle injury. (Scottish Sun)