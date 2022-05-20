Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Calvin Bassey is a £20m player and Rangers cannot let the 22-year-old defender go for any less, insists former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Defender Leon Balogun is desperate to extend his stay with Rangers, saying: "I've fallen in love with this club". (Daily Record) external-link

Steven Davis will discuss his Rangers future in the coming days after ending an emotional week with a Scottish Cup winners' medal. (Sunday Post) external-link

Club legend Ally McCoist is urging Rangers to sign up Steven Davis for another year after the 37-year-old midfielder impressed in yesterday's Scottish Cup final victory. (Daily Express) external-link

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis wishes the season had lasted "10 more minutes" after ending up as the Scottish Premiership's joint-top scorer with Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook, saying: "I don't like to share". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs owner Ron Gordon believes that clubs are willing to set aside the pettiness and self-interest that has held the game back in the past and work together to improve the Scottish game. (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link