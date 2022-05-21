When you lose the league at Rangers, you can't say it's been a 'great' season. But Giovanni van Bronckhorst will look back and think he got a lot right.

To win the Scottish Cup and be a kick of the ball away from winning the Europa League, too, means it's been a positive campaign in a lot of respects.

For Giovanni to get his first piece of silverware is important and what they did in Europe was astonishing, really. But the big disappointment will be the fact they've lost the league title having worked so hard to wrestle it from Celtic's grasp.

The most frustrating part about that for the club is they were six points clear but gave away goals in games when they were in good positions and dropped vital points.

You look at being 2-0 up at home to Motherwell and drawing 2-2, and also conceding late at Ross County to draw 3-3 - crucial moments where they did not manage the game in the dying embers.

There are lessons there for the coaching team to reflect upon, but at least after Saturday's victory they can do so with a bit of a smile on their faces.

Rebuild at Rangers this summer?

I don't think there will be a massive turnover of players at Rangers before next season. They can't afford to lose too many because they will want to maintain the cohesion in the group.

But that might be difficult with Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, and Connor Goldson out of contract, and with a few others having caught the eye.

Glen Kamara has been brilliant in his time at Rangers and James Tavernier has been a sensation, particularly this year having finished as top scorer in the Europa League.

There is always speculation about Alfredo Morelos and then there's Calvin Bassey, who will have caught the eye of many. He's been really brilliant in the latter part of the season especially and shines against top-class opposition in big games.

I'm sure Rangers will do everything they can to fend off interest but that is easier said than done when other leagues - particularly in England - have more money.

Regardless of players leaving, Giovanni will want to rebuild to an extent anyway. He has only had one January transfer window and not had the chance yet to reshape the group.

He'll have his own targets and the Champions League is a big prize if they can get through qualifying. As ever, recruitment will be key if they want to achieve that and win the league again.

Still a good season for Hearts

Hearts will be disappointed not to come away with the trophy. I thought Ellis Simms - particularly in the first half - was really good. With Liam Boyce and Barrie McKay around him, I thought they looked a threat.

They shaped up well and tactically they were good. In the first half they stopped Rangers - Amad Diallo had that chance and there were one or two others but not many clear cut ones.

They will be frustrated they couldn't maintain that charge but I think Boyce's injury from last week certainly played a part. McKay became quiet and Simms was a bit isolated and it was only a matter of time before Rangers did score.

But I think they've had a brilliant season. Robbie Neilson and the group have had a really great year, finishing third, securing European group-stage football, and getting to the cup final. They've got a lot to be pleased about.

Neil McCann was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Thomas Duncan.