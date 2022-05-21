Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth has been in charge at Wycombe Wanderers since 2012

Gareth Ainsworth says he is proud to be Wycombe manager and plans to stay there "as long as people are happy with me".

Ainsworth was speaking after his side were beaten 2-0 in the League One play-off final by Sunderland at Wembley.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart consigned the Chairboys to another season in English football's third tier.

Ainsworth has been linked with the vacant roles at Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers. external-link

"To see the kids, this new generation, wearing Wycombe shirts and getting behind their team, I think we've got a good future at this football club," he said.

"I'm proud to say the boys have given absolutely everything on the pitch. I'm a proud manager today.

"It's a day when we wanted to perform and we missed out.

"I think the quality today told, just in the final third [it] just escaped them today."

Ainsworth has been in charge at Wycombe since 2012 after joining the club as a player in 2010.

Adebayo Akinfenwa came on for the final match of his career

The final was the last game of Adebayo Akinfenwa's career, with the 40-year-old announcing his retirement in the lead-up to the game.

Ainsworth said it would be impossible to replace the striker's personality at the club.

"We're going to miss him, without a doubt," he added.

"We're already working on personalities and characteristics around the training ground. He'll leave a big hole.

"To fill his boots on the pitch will be impossible to do. He's a fantastic player but more importantly he's a fantastic non-player.

"We're really proud to be the club that Akinfenwa has called home."