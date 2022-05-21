Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Metz 0.
Kylian Mbappe celebrated signing a new three-year Paris St-Germain contract in style by scoring a hat-trick in the champions' final Ligue 1 game of the season.
After announcing pre-match he had turned down a move to Real Madrid to stay in Paris, the striker was at his best as PSG relegated Metz.
Brazilian Neymar was also on target, scoring his 100th goal for the club.
Angel di Maria completed the scoring in his last appearance for PSG.
The Argentine has been with the club for seven years and has been linked with a move to Juventus.
Mbappe's treble means he finishes Ligue 1's top scorer with 28 goals, three ahead of Monaco's Wissam ben Yedder.
The result sent Metz into Ligue 2 along with Bordeaux, who were relegated after 30 consecutive years in the top flight despite a 4-2 win at Stade Brestois as they finished bottom of the table.
St Etienne salvaged a 1-1 draw at Nantes to finish 18th and set up a relegation/promotion play-off with Auxerre.
Mbappe, 23, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, had been heavily linked with a move to Spain before committing his future to PSG.
Spain's La Liga has reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous" and announcing it plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1NavasSubstituted forLetellierat 83'minutes
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 83'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 3Kimpembe
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forGueyeat 79'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 75'minutes
- 30Messi
- 10NeymarBooked at 72minsSubstituted forWijnaldumat 79'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 18Wijnaldum
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 60Letellier
Metz
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Caillard
- 25MikelbrencisSubstituted forMbengueat 56'minutes
- 2Bronn
- 23Kouyaté
- 27Kana-BiyikSubstituted forNiakatéat 56'minutes
- 13Candé
- 15Sarr
- 14Pajot
- 8TraoreBooked at 58mins
- 10BoulayaSubstituted forJosephat 71'minutes
- 22Lamkel ZéSubstituted forMafoutaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Niakaté
- 7Niane
- 11Nguette
- 16Oukidja
- 24Joseph
- 29Lacroix
- 31Jean Jacques
- 33Mbengue
- 34Mafouta
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Metz 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lenny Joseph.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Vincent Pajot (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Lenny Joseph (Metz).
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Alexandre Letellier replaces Keylor Navas.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Fali Candé (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Pape Sarr (Metz).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Marco Verratti.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.