Irish international Shaun Williams was a regular in Portsmouth's midfield this season

Shaun Williams, Paul Downing, Callum Johnson and Ollie Webber have all been released by Portsmouth following the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Defensive midfielder Williams, 35, played 35 times for Pompey after signing from Millwall last summer.

Defender Downing joined in 2019 but spent half of this season on loan at League Two Rochdale.

Right-back Johnson featured 48 times after signing in 2020, but spent this season on loan at Fleetwood Town.

Goalkeeper Webber, 21, signed from Crystal Palace in January but did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid have all extended their contracts with Portsmouth.

The club are in negotiations over new contracts for Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O'Brien and Sean Raggett.