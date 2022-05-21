Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Tom Elliott joined Salford in 2020 after a spell at Millwall

Forwards Tom Elliott and Ash Hunter are among players leaving Salford City.

Elliott, 31, and Hunter, 26, are being released at the end of their contracts.

Matty Willock, Luke Burgess, Tylor Golden, Hayden Campbell, Liam Loughlan, Cerny Ando, Anton Smith, Ben Rydel, Mo Touray, Ian Henderson and Oli Fannon are being released as well.

The club are in talks with Donald Love, Ash Eastham, Jordan Turnbull, Kevin Berkoe, Matthew Sargent and Theo Vassell, whose deals are also ending.

Elliott joined Bradford on loan in January but his season was cut short by injury.

He made 41 league appearances for Salford, while Hunter made 85.