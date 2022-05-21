Last updated on .From the section Football

Foden has scored nine goals this season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has become the first player to be voted the Premier League young player of the year in successive seasons after winning the 2021-22 award.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists this season, with City top of the league before the final day of the season on Sunday.

He secured the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

"I'm very proud to have won for a second season in a row," said Foden.

"I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all.

"To be nominated alongside so many great players is an honour as they have all had great seasons for their clubs."

Foden beat Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Crystal Palace's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, Chelsea's Mason Mount, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka, and West Ham's Declan Rice to the award for players aged 23 or under.

The England international can help City claim the Premier League title on Sunday - when they host Aston Villa - as his side go into the final round of fixtures one point ahead of rivals Liverpool, who are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.